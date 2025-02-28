New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.80 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

