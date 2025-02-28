New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.81 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 73,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

