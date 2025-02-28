New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.97 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,526,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Financial Group by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.