New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,531,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

