New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

