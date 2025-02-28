New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.78 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of monday.com worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in monday.com by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com stock opened at $296.55 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.25, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.72.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.32.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

