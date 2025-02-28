New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.19 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $3,905,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.51%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

