New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 9.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WPC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

