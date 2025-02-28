New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

