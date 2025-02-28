New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of SkyWest worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

