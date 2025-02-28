New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in News by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of News by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in News by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in News by 1,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 1,339,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.