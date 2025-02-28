New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 310,125 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Select Water Solutions worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.73. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

