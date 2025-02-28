New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Option Care Health worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $33.20 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

