New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 18,799.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Oddity Tech worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $12,085,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Oddity Tech stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

