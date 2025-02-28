New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 347.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,350. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,505.60. This represents a 96.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,520. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

