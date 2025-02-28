New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 369.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,740,683.32. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

