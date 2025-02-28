New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,473 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

