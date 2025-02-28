New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,448 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIN stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

