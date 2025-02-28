New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Generac worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

GNRC stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

