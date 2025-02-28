New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,503 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 213.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 114.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

