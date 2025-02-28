New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,753 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,983,450.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,140 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.