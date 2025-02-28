New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of BellRing Brands worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $70.50 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

