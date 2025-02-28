New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HRB opened at $53.33 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.