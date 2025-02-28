New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 530,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,874,000 after buying an additional 237,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1,308.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 160,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $901,868 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

