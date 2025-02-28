New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 87.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,619,000 after buying an additional 2,932,680 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

