New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 504.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

