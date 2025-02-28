New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,201 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Solventum worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Solventum by 32.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,456,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $83.46 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.