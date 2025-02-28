New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 592 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP opened at $274.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

