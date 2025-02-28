New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,373 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $5,524,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 479,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 262.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

