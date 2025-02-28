New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,496 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 654.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

UiPath Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PATH opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

