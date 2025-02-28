New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,570 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $18,490,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,729,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after buying an additional 362,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,283.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 321,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 298,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $9,948,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

FYBR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

