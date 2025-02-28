New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $26,630,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.3 %

CMA opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

