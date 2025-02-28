New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Exelixis worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 118.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 129,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.65 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,807 shares of company stock worth $4,126,373. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

