New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,652 shares of company stock valued at $988,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $73.18 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

