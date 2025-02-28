New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 45.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in JOYY by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JOYY by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.3% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,932 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

