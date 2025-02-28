Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Nomad Foods worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

