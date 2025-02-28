Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.22. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

