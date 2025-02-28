NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 83,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 95,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

