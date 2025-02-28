NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 95,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

