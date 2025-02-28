NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

