NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.