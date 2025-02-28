NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

