ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 1685401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group decreased their target price on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ODP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ODP by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

