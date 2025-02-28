OFC Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

