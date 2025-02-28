Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,428. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,939 shares of company stock worth $8,745,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

