One Day In July LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $658.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $651.52 and its 200 day moving average is $595.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,951 shares of company stock worth $526,565,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

