PAAS FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.3 %

PAAS stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 500,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.