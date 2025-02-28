Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $192.31 and last traded at $191.56. Approximately 792,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,139,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $43,170,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,159,581.28. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.