Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Palomar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Insider Activity at Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $86,699.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,638.36. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,195 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 210,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Up 0.5 %

PLMR stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. Palomar has a twelve month low of $71.54 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.