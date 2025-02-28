Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 7,045.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

